Wales has seen 570 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the past 24 hour as numbers continue to show signs of decreasing.

In a statement, Public Health Wales said it is "increasingly confident" that the number of positive cases is "consistently" showing a "downward trend".

Eight Covid-related deaths were also reported today, marking the second time so far this year that that number has been in single figures.

Wales' seven-day case-rate per is now 219 per 100,000 of the population.

Although the figures are showing positive signs that virus transmission is being driven down, Dr Giri Shankar warned that the levels are still high and the NHS is still under a huge amount of pressure.

Public Health Wales said it is important everyone still follows the rules as the Welsh NHS remains under significant stress. Credit: ITV Wales

Dr Shankar, from Public Health Wales, said: "We are increasingly confident in the data which is showing a consistent downward trend in the numbers of positive cases in Wales.

"However, the number of cases is still extremely high, and this is placing extreme pressure on our NHS Wales hospitals."

He urged people to continue to follow the rules as the UK variant is still prevalent in Wales and it "is up to 70 per cent more transmissible".

"As reported last week there is evidence which suggests that it may lead to a higher risk of death than the non-variant," Dr Shankar said.

"It is therefore vital that everyone continues to remain vigilant, by staying at home and sticking to the rules. This way we will avoid adding to the pressure on hospitals and will keep people safe."

Almost 290,000 people in Wales have received their coronavirus vaccine first dose. Credit: PA Images

289,566 people in Wales have also now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Tuesday's figures from Public Health Wales show that 52.8% of those aged over 80 have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine while 67.6% of care home residents had also had a jab.

However, some of those people over 80 may also fall into the care home residents category - making it difficult to give an exact picture of how many have received a vaccine.

Welsh Government said 70% of those aged over 80 would have been vaccinated by Monday, although a lag in data meant the Health Minister said yesterday that he could not confirm if this target had been reached.

