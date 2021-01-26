Unemployment rising in Wales but remains below UK average

There has been another rise in the number of people out of work in Wales, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed.

Wales' overall unemployment rate has risen by 0.8%.

It means the unemployment rate remains at 4.6%, which is below the UK average of 5%.

The employment rate for people aged 16-64 in Wales decreased between September and November last year, compared to the same period in 2019.

In slightly more encouraging economic news Wales was the only region of the UK to see a rise - 11,000 - in the number of workforce jobs between June and September last year.

The vast majority of Welsh jobs continued to be in the service sector, the ONS data showed.

Analysis by ITV Wales Work and Economy Correspondent Carole Green

Today’s ONS Labour market figures show the rate Wales is losing jobs has slowed over the last quarter- but unemployment is still rising here.

Wales entered the pandemic with the lowest rate of unemployment in the U.K. but saw the highest rate of job losses by the Autumn as sectors important to the Welsh Economy like Tourism, Hospitality and the Creative Sector were hit hard.

Whilst some businesses were able to rally over the Summer and early Autumn, the Firebreak and pre-Christmas lockdown dashed hopes of a sustained recovery.

With no sign of these sectors opening in the near future there are still tough months ahead-particularly for young people who make up a large percentage of the Hospitality workforce.

Although Furlough has been extended until the end of April the UK Government announcement came too late for some firms who had already taken their decisions on Furlough ending in October.

Those redundancies are now coming through in today’s figures. Now there are calls from the TUC to follow other countries like Germany, and extend Furlough until the end of the year.

UK-wide, Britain's jobless rate soared to to its highest level for more than four years as official figures showed nearly 830,000 workers have been dropped from UK payrolls since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the unemployment rate reached 5% for the first time since early 2016 in the three months to November after another 202,000 people lost their jobs.

ONS head of economic statistics Sam Beckett said: “In the three months to November, on our survey data, the employment rate fell sharply again, while the unemployment rate rose to hit 5% for the first time in over four years.

"The number of people saying they had been made redundant in the previous three months remains at a record high.

"Meanwhile, vacancies, which were rising in summer and early autumn, have been falling in the last couple of months."

