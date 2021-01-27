'Blow' to farming community as this year's Royal Welsh Show cancelled

The Royal Welsh Show has been cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic in a 'blow' to the farming community.

The popular annual show, held over four days, is the pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar and includes many attractions and displays.

It was due to be held on 19 – 22 July 2021 at the showground in Llanelwedd.

In a statement, organisers said: "It is with deep regret that after careful consideration, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is today announcing the postponement of the Royal Welsh Show until 2022."

"The Society is committed to exploring every opportunity to host smaller, Covid-compliant events during the summer and it is our ambition to host a bumper Winter Fair, before returning to a new normality in 2022.

"Further announcements will be made later in the Spring."

Organisers say they will be in touch with those who have already booked or reserved places at the show.

Chief Executive Steve Hughson added: “We continue to work alongside the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales to create a road map for the safe re-opening of events.

"Our events are central to the rural economy and way of life and mean so much to members, exhibitors, traders and visitors and we fully understand the responsibility on all of us to ensure we deliver our events as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Despite these challenges the Society has stepped forward to support our local community by providing free facilities for a COVID Testing Centre and a mass vaccination centre.”

The popular agricultural show was due to be held in July 2021. Credit: PA Images

Commenting on the cancellation, an agricultural spokesperson for the Welsh Liberal Democrat said: “This will come as a grievous blow to many in the farming community across Wales.

“The Royal Welsh Show is an opportunity to showcase the best of Welsh farming to the world. Many businesses rely on the show for a significant part of their income and to lose this two years in a row will add yet more pressure to those who are already struggling."

This comes after the National Eisteddfod announced on January 26 that they would also be postponing the festival for another year due to Covid-19.

The National Eisteddfod was due to be held in Tregaron, Ceredigion in August 2021.

Read more: