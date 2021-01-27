Emergency services are currently dealing with a chemical spill at Pontyfelin Industrial Estate in Pontypool.

Gwent Police confirmed that an ammonia leak was reported within a commercial premise shortly before 8am on Wednesday morning.

The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported, with all staff accounted for.

South Wales Fire and Rescue service are now working to contain the substance and local residents are being advised to avoid the area.

They are also being told to keep their "windows and doors closed as a safety precaution".

The road between the Rechem roundabout and New Inn is closed in both directions and "will be for some time".

Torfaen Council posted reassurance on social media by saying that the substance was confined to the site and the chemical is only toxic in small spaces.