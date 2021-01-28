Watch the moment customers flee beauty salon

A salon owner that opened during lockdown and several customers have been fined for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Gwent Police received a report that Euphoria Tanning Hair and Beauty, in Cwmbran, was open and operating despite the current restrictions on Saturday, January 16.

Officers went to the salon, on Glyndwr Road, and saw people going in through the front door. Those inside didn't respond to requests made by officers to open the door

After gaining entry, police found evidence which showed that tanning beds had recently been used and beauty treatments had been taking place.

CCTV footage captured eight people running away from the salon after leaving through the fire exit.

Police officers saw customers entering the beauty salon in Torfaen

The business owner has been handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice for failing to close the premises despite current Welsh Government restrictions in place. Three customers have also been fined for attending the salon, with enquiries ongoing to identify others who were present.

Torfaen Inspector Aled George said: ''This was a blatant breach of Covid-19 regulations. Businesses who flout regulations are behaving irresponsibly and putting the lives of their customers, staff and the wider community at risk.

''As this incident shows, we - together with our partners from Torfaen Council - will take action to keep the public safe. We will continue to take enforcement action against businesses and the public who breach Covid regulations.

''We understand this is a really difficult time for our communities, the majority of businesses and residents, are doing the right thing by adhering to Welsh Government regulations and we would like to thank them for their support.

''Coronavirus levels remain high across much of Gwen, and by the following Welsh Government regulations we're all saving lives and protecting the NHS.

''We will continue to engage, explain and encourage our communities to work together with us to keep everyone safe. Everyone has a part to play in stopping the spread of the virus.''