There have been a further 56 suspected coronavirus deaths reported in the latest Public Health Wales data, with 705 new confirmed cases.

In terms of Wales' vaccination rollout 336,071 people have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine - a rise of over 23,000 on yesterday's first dose total.

There have been 674 people in Wales who have received a two-dose course of the vaccine, the figures revealed.

Amongst the over-80s, 62.1% had received their first dose of the vaccine.

The Welsh Government has been criticised in recent weeks for missing its self-imposed target of vaccinating over 70% of the over-80s by the close of last weekend.

Meanwhile, 72% of care home residents and 75.8% of care home staff have now been given a jab.

The figures showed 105,192 health care workers, who make up the fourth group in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) priority list, had been vaccinated.

Public Health Wales said that, despite being "increasingly confident" case numbers were heading in the right direction, the NHS remained under immense pressure.

Dr Eleri Davies said: "We are increasingly confident in the data which is showing a consistent downward trend in the numbers of positive cases in Wales.

"However, the number of cases is still extremely high, and this is placing extreme pressure on our NHS Wales hospitals."

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said on Thursday the data showed "a significant step forward" in Wales' immunisation campaign.

He said: "Another significant step forward by Team Wales with daily vaccine figures increasing by over 23,700.

"More than 336K have now had a covid vaccine dose. Thank you to everyone who is making this happen."

At Wednesday's Welsh Government briefing, Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton said case numbers did appear to be falling but there was still some way to go.

Dr Atherton said the seven-day case rate for Wales was around 200 cases per 100,000 people.

That was significantly lower than in the weeks before Christmas, when rates stood at around 650 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile the UK Transport Secretary has denied staff at DVLA offices in Swansea had been told to turn off their Test and Trace mobile apps.

Grant Shapps said there had been "no request" for staff to switch off the application, which informs the user if they may have come into contact with a positive case and be at risk of infection.

It follows the death of an employee at the DVLA offices and revelations last weekend that staff were seriously concerned over coronavirus containment measures at the site.

