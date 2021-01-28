Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney make Wrexham AFC donation to build squad

Wrexham Football Club's owners-elect Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a donation to the club to help strengthen its squad.

Reynolds and McElhenney's takeover bid has yet to be formally rubber stamped by the footballing authorities but they were said to be keen "the club does not stand still".

The Hollywood actors' donation was made to the Wrexham Supporters Trust.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the club said: "The takeover process is still ongoing but both Rob and Ryan, while fully understanding the need for a rigorous regulatory process, were keen to ensure the club does not stand still while the move is ongoing."The donation will ensure Wrexham AFC have the finances to strengthen the squad in the final days of the transfer window, and we expect new players will now arrive at the club by the time the window closes at the end of the month.

"We will continue to await final approval from the relevant bodies, and will update everyone accordingly when the time comes."

Rob McElhenney confirmed the donation had been made in a social media post Credit: PA Images

In a move that caught the footballing world by surprise last year, Reynolds and Mcelhenney announced in October that they were interested in taking over Wrexham Football Club.

At a meeting with Wrexham supporters in November, both men said they wanted to make the club "a global force".

Reynolds said: "This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal.

"We want Wrexham to be a global force.

"We want to be part of Wrexham's story, not drag the club into ours."

Since making their interest known, the pair have starred in an advertisement for Wrexham trailer firm Ifor Williams and also made a £6,000 donation to a disabled Wrexham supporter.

The advert has been viewed five million times on Twitter.

Reynolds and McElhenney's takeover bid has been approved by National League club's Supporters Trust, who currently own the club.

More than 98% of trust members voted in favour of the bid. Out of over 2,000 trust members eligible to vote 1,809 approved, 26 were against and nine abstained.

However, the takeover has still to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority before Reynolds and McElhenney become the club's fully established owners.

On the field Wrexham have work to do to climb the league table Credit: PA Images

As for on-field matters, Wrexham are currently sitting in 11th place in the National League.

However, the gap between the sides occupying mid-table positions is tight with just four points separating Wrexham and fifth-placed Stockport County.

Their next trip is away to King's Lynn Town on Saturday.

