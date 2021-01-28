Search underway for missing fishing boat with three people on board

Several lifeboats, helicopter and a plane are searching for a missing fishing boat with three crew off the coast of north Wales.

The Coastguard was alerted to reports of an "overdue fishing vessel" just after 10am on Thursday, it confirmed. It was due back at midnight but has not returned, a statement from the RNLI said. “HM Coastguard is currently coordinating an ongoing search and rescue response to locate the vessel", a statement read. “Rhyl, Bangor and Llandudno Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent to assist along with five RNLI lifeboats from Rhyl, Llandudno and Conwy.“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon is also on scene assisting with searches.“A fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft from Doncaster is also proceeding to the scene. Broadcasts have been made to alert vessels in the nearby area.”