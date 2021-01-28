Wales’ Covid-19 vaccine programme: How will I be contacted and where do I go?

More than a month has passed since the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations began in Wales, with a range of different locations now open and administering the vaccine across the country.

On Tuesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford told the Senedd that the Welsh Government had missed its initial target to vaccinate 70% of over-80s by January 28.

Latest figures from Public Health Wales show 336,071 people have so far received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

But by Autumn, it's hoped that most people in Wales will have received a vaccine.

Where you are likely to receive this vaccine depends on the health board and the sites they have made available.

How many locations are offering the jab?

The vaccination rollout is being organised by each individual health board in Wales. These include a range of sites, including mass vaccination centres and GP practices.

Whether you’re called to a GP surgery or mass vaccination centre, the NHS will notify you via letter or telephone call.

The NHS will never ask you to pay for a vaccine.

45 Vaccination Centres

250 GP Practices

There are further plans to add Community Vaccination Centres (CVS), where "primary care practitioners", including dentists and optometrists, will be giving vaccines.

In North Wales, a community pharmacy scheme has also started to administering vaccines.

Wales' mass vacination centres mapped

Locations of mass vaccination centres across Wales Credit: Welsh Government

These are the current locations set out by health boards in Wales where the rollout of vaccines will happen.

All information will be updated on health board websites when more sites are added.

Vaccine sites by health board:

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Hospital vaccination centres at:

Ysbyty Gwynedd

Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

Ysbyty Wrecsam Maelor

Mass vaccination centres at Ysbyty Enfys sites in:

Bangor

Llandudno

Deeside

All 98 GP surgeries within the health board and 17 local vaccination centres at these locations.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Mass vaccination centre in:

Splott

Two mass vaccination centres in development with locations yet to be announced.

Satellite clinics at:

University Hospital Wales

Llandough Hospital

All 60 GP practices in the Health Board area will be part of the rollout by 15 February.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Mass vaccination centres at:

Ty Penallta Caerphilly Borough

Ebbw Vale

Abergavenny

Newport

Cwmbran

72 GP surgeries from the week starting 18 January.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Community vaccination centres in:

Bridgend

Ystrad

Abercynon

Merthyr Tydfil

An undisclosed number of hospital will vaccinate frontline staff while mobile teams deal with care homes.

All 51 GP surgeries within the health board are also rolling out the vaccine.

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Mass vaccination centres for frontline workers in:

Haverfordwest

Cardigan

Llanelli

Aberystwyth

Carmarthen

Aberystwyth, Haverfordwest and Llanelli sites will open to the public in the future.

All 48 GP practices within the health board are also involved in the rollout of the vaccine.

Powys Teaching Health Board

Mass vaccination centres in:

Newtown

Bronllys

Builth Wells

All 16 GP practices within the health board are also involved in the rollout of the vaccine.

Swansea Bay University Health Board

Mass vaccination centres at:

Margam Orangery

Bay Field Hospital

Canolfan Gorseinon (opening in January)

Hospital vaccination centres at:

Morriston Hospital

Singleton Hospital

Cefn Coed Hospital

All 49 GP practices in the health board area are also helping to rollout the vaccine.