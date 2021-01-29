Lockdown restrictions to continue in Wales for further three weeks

Lockdown restrictions in Wales will remain in force for a further three weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to confirm.

The first minister is also expected to say on Friday that primary school pupils may be able to begin returning to school after February half-term if coronavirus rates continue to fall.

Mark Drakeford will give the update in a press conference on Friday afternoon which will be streamed live on ITV Wales' Facebook and Twitter pages.

Wales' lockdown restriction will continue for three more weeks Credit: PA

The Welsh Government said the Covid-19 situation is ''improving'' but another three weeks of Level 4 restrictions are needed to ''allow the NHS to recover.''

A statement said: "Rates of coronavirus across Wales have fallen below 200 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since early November.

"And every day, thousands more people receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - the latest figures show almost 11% of the population have been vaccinated."

The lockdown restrictions are reviewed every 21 days, and on Wednesday chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said a Wales-wide easing of lockdown restrictions is unlikely until the end of February at the earliest.

The reproduction R value for the virus on Wednesday was said to be between 0.7 and 0.9, while figures from Public Health Wales showed that the country's seven-day case rate stood at 204 cases per 100,000 people, down from 270 cases per 100,000 on Friday.