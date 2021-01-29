The First Minister is set to announce that Wales' youngest primary school pupils could return to the classroom from the end of February.

Mark Drakeford will also confirm that alert level four restrictions will remain in place for another three weeks.

Wales went into a tight lockdown after a surge in coronavirus cases just before Christmas.

But the Welsh Government said rates of the virus across the country have fallen below 200 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since early November.

Boris Johnson has announced a delay to the reopening of schools in England until at least 8 March.

The prime minister had planned to reopen schools after the February half term, but high infection rates and uncertainty over the vaccine's ability to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mean the date has been pushed back.

Teaching union NAHT have criticised the decision to reopen schools.

Laura Doel, director of school leaders’ union NAHT Cymru, said: “Welsh Government has stated today that Foundation phase will begin to return to school from 22 February.

“It has been a challenge for families to juggle employment and home-learning, and school leaders want to see nothing more than pupils back in class as soon as it is safe to do so.

“But it is clear that there are still too many unknowns, such as the effectiveness of the vaccine and the pace at which infections are falling, to put the 22 February date firmly in the diary yet.

“Talks have already begun between the Welsh Government and trade unions to make sure that there is a workable plan for lifting the lockdown. This includes reviewing all of the safety measures that schools have been using up to now, to make sure they are still effective.

“The Welsh Government will also have to put effort into reassuring families that it is safe to send their children back to school – there is a confidence test the government must pass to make the return a success.

“It is also important that the teaching workforce is prioritised for vaccinations. This would give confidence as well as providing a better chance that once lockdown measures are lifted, children’s education is less likely to continue to be disrupted by staff absence and illness.”

The First Minister's announcement comes as Public Health Wales figures show that 336,071 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Among the top priority groups, just over 62 per cent of over-80s have received their first vaccine.

That figure is higher for care home residents, with seventy-two per cent having now been vaccinated.

As the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues across the country, confusion is mounting over why some people have already been called for their jab while older relatives and friends haven not.

Top of the priority list - as has always been the case - are care home residents and staff. Next in line are health and social care workers, and people aged 80 and over.

But ITV News has heard from people living in the same household who are confused by the order in which they have been called for their vaccine.

On Thursday, a further 56 suspected coronavirus deaths were reported in the latest Public Health Wales data, with 705 new confirmed cases.

Public Health Wales said that, despite being "increasingly confident" case numbers were heading in the right direction, the NHS remained under immense pressure.

Dr Eleri Davies said: "We are increasingly confident in the data which is showing a consistent downward trend in the numbers of positive cases in Wales.

"However, the number of cases is still extremely high, and this is placing extreme pressure on our NHS Wales hospitals."