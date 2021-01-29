Credit: Police cordoned off the area in Penylan, Cardiff, where the man's body was discovered.

Police are investigating after the body of a young man was discovered on a street in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the body of a man, in his 20s or 30s, was found late on Thursday night in the Penylan area of the city.

They are currently treating the death as "unexplained". Police officers have cordoned off the area on Westville Road while they investigate.

A police spokesperson said: "Police in Cardiff are investigating the unexplained death of a man aged in his 20s or 30s following the discovery of a body on Westville Road in the Penylan area of the city shortly before midnight on Thursday night (January 28)."A cordon is in place and a scene is currently being preserved."Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police.