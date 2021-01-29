The search for three people on board a fishing boat missing off the coast of North Wales is set to resume, the coastguard has said.

A search, involving several lifeboats, a helicopter and a plane, took place on Thursday after the fishing vessel failed to return to port at midnight as expected.

Paul Frost from the RNLI told ITV News on Thursday that everybody involved in the search is "very concerned".

"Everybody involved in the rescue organisations and the search are very concerned now. It's coming up to nearly 24 hours since the vessel was last seen.

"There's obviously a lot of worry about what could have happened to it, where it's gone. All our thoughts are with the families of the people on board. We will carry on searching until either light stops us or the coastguard calls off the search."

Mr Frost added that the scale of the operation was particularly large and spanned hundreds of square miles.

He said: "We've been searching an area between Puffin Island and Hoylake at the entrance to the River Mersey, up to about 15 miles out.

"It's over hundreds of square miles, normal lifeboat operations are between 15 and 20 miles but the various search units are criss-crossing the whole of the area."