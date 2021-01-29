Wales braced for more snow this weekend as Met Office issues yellow warning

Wales is set for more snow this weekend as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for some parts of the country.

The weather warning covers most northern and eastern parts of Wales Credit: Met Office

The yellow warning for snow will come into force from 3am on Saturday morning and continue to 6pm.

Snow, which could become heavy at times, could lead to travel disruption.

Storm Christoph brought flooding to parts of Wales last week Credit: PA

Last week, Storm Christoph brought flooding to many parts of Wales with the north hit particularly hard.

The flooding caused landslips, bridge collapses, road closures and disrupted transport services in parts of the country.

It was the third major national flooding event to hit Wales in the space of just eleven months, with Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis causing widespread devastation last February; Wales' wettest February on record.