5) Adopt a One Health approach to sustainable development in Wales: The report says: "The Welsh Government and its partners should prioritise some of the ‘wicked issues’ we face as a society. These include threats from climate change, zoonoses, antimicrobial resistance, as well as food and water safety and security. These should be addressed using a ‘One Health’ approach."

Analysis: Anyone (like me) who has been soaking in the hot tub of healthcare in Wales for a few years will hear bells ringing when they read the term 'One Health' approach. It sounds very similar to the 'Once for Wales' doctrine that has for years been used to describe a way of doing something for the whole of Wales once instead of in a fragmented way. In theory, it's a good idea - and the pandemic has shown what can be achieved - but it'll be a case of keeping up the momentum.