Another 25 people have died with Covid-19 according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

It brings the total number of suspected coronavirus deaths to 4,720.

A further 737 new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the past 24 hours.

While case numbers are dropping across Wales, Wrexham is still the area of Wales worst hit in terms of case rate per 100,000 of the population.

Credit: Public Health Wales

Public Health Wales today reaffirmed that they are "increasingly confident" that the number of positive cases in Wales is showing a "downward trend".

On Friday the First Minister announced that "despite the real progress" being made, the lockdown in Wales would be continuing for at least another three weeks because it was "too early" to lift restrictions. However, Mr Drakeford did set out two key changes to the rules.

From today, people in Wales are allowed to meet with one other person who lives locally to exercise, outside and at a social distance.

Support bubbles are also allowed to change. People can dissolve their current bubble to reform another one, as long as they leave a gap of ten days in between.

The latest figures also show that 378,200 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. However Public Health Wales said a technical issue with data logging yesterday meant that number is actually higher.

That means that at least 69.1% of the over-80s have received their initial jab while 73.7% of care home residents have been given theirs.