A man has been charged after a suspicious package was sent to a coronavirus vaccine factory in Wrexham.

Staff had to be evacuated from the Wockhardt site on Wednesday while the package was investigated.

A spokesman for Kent Police said Anthony Collins, a 53-year-old man from Chatham, had been charged with dispatching an article by post with the intention of inducing the belief it is likely to explode or ignite.

Police said the item delivered to the site was not a viable device.

Collins was arrested by officers on Thursday morning. He was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the force said.

A bomb disposal team were seen at the site investigating. Credit: ITV Wales

Wockhardt, a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, provides fill-and-finish services for the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine - the final stage of putting the vaccine into vials.

Production at the factory was temporarily paused while the investigation took place but as re-started later on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the company reassure that the incident had "in no way affected" their production schedule.