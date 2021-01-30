A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man whose body was discovered in the Penylan area of Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the man, who is believed to have been in his 20s or 30s, has not yet been identified.

His body was discovered on Westville Road by a member of the public just before midnight on Thursday evening.

The murder investigation is being led by South Wales Police's major crime team and an incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station.

Police cordoned off the area where the body was discovered.

Officers are appealing for anybody with relevant information to come forward. In particular, they would like to speak to anybody who may have seen or heard anything suspicious on Westville Road.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who was near Newport Road and its junction with Albany Road (or in Broadway) around midnight on Thursday 28 January.

Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Superintendent Darren George said: "I would urge anybody with information to come forward. No matter how insignificant the information may seem, we would much rather you make the call to our incident room to speak to one of our officers.

“People may have CCTV in the area, or they may have driven through these areas between the times given. I would ask that if anyone who was in the area around these times, who has any dash cam or CCTV footage, to please contact the incident room at Cardiff Central police station.”

Anybody with information should contact the incident room at Cardiff Central Police Station on 02920 571530 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.