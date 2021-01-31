Detectives investigating the murder of a young man whose body was found in the Penylan area of Cardiff have named the victim.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Tomasz Waga. South Wales Police said his body was discovered by a member of the public before midnight on Thursday (28 January) evening.

The victim's family have paid tribute to him. They said: “Tomasz was loved by many and was taken from us too soon. We are devastated by his sudden loss and we ask anyone with information to come forward.

"He will forever live in our hearts and will be remembered as the personable son, brother, father and partner that he was.”

Police cordoned off the area where the body was discovered.

A murder investigation is now being led by the South Wales Police's major crime team, involving 80 members of staff.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea said: "We know Tomasz had travelled from the Dagenham area on Thursday (28 January) to an address at 319 Newport Road, Cardiff.

"We believe that a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm at this location during which he was assaulted, enquiries are ongoing to establish how he then ended up in Westville Road where he was discovered."

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident.