A father who has been described as "super fit" and a regular gym-goer has died with coronavirus at the age of 46.

Anthony Williams passed away on Wednesday, January 13, to the shock of his heartbroken family and friends.

The 46-year-old was due to get married to his partner, Nikki Smith, this year after being forced to rearrange the event in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Mr Williams, who contracted the virus a few weeks before Christmas, has been described by friends as "kind, loyal and funny".

Mr Williams was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend after he became ill. Credit: ITV Wales

Anthony Williams was born in Merthyr Tydfil and had been living in Bridgend with his partner and 10-year-old daughter, Elise, when he became ill.

The dad-of-one was admitted to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend after he started to struggle to breath.

He was taken to intensive care and put into an induced coma on Christmas day. Mr Williams never recovered and died three weeks later.

One of his close friends and colleagues said they were shocked because Mr Williams had always been a healthy person.

"I have known Anthony since he was 19 and he's always been such a health freak," said Andrew Follant, speaking on behalf of the family.

"He probably spent more time in the gym than his own house. He'd be on his cross trainer for 20 minutes every morning and then again every night."He used to do bodybuilding up in the Rhondda many years ago. He'd eat seven or eight meals a day of chicken and rice – his regime was unbelievable. He'd have one 'cheat meal' a week and that was it."I never would have thought in a month of Sundays that someone like him would become that ill, let alone die, from coronavirus."

Mr Follant said he will remember Anthony as a "kind, loyal and funny friend" who was a "real character" with a "unique sense of dress"."Having known Anthony for over 25 years we have shared many memories," he said.

"We have laughed together and we have cried together.

"I'm forever grateful for knowing him as I'm sure many who have crossed paths with him are too.

"This tragic loss is only another reminder of how truly evil this virus is."

"Our thanks go out to the NHS staff who took care of Anthony and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the virus."

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Mr Williams' family.