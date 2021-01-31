More icy weather is expected across Wales on Sunday while the Met Office has issued a new warning for snow.

The cold weather has already caused some disruption, forcing a Covid-19 test centre to shut in Llangollen and two vaccine sites to close their doors on Saturday.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board said the two community vaccination centres in Merthyr Tydfil and Abercynon will reopen on Sunday. The health board put on extra sessions, brought forward some appointments and rearranged others, for those who were due to have their jab at one of the two centres yesterday.

Snow is likely for parts of south and mid Wales throughout Sunday but there is yet more to come next week.

Most of north Wales and parts of mid Wales are under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice all day on Tuesday. This could cause travel delays and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Police forces have reminded that Wales' current lockdown restrictions mean people should only leave home for essential journeys.