The Met Office has issued new weather warnings across parts of Wales as more wintry conditions are expected.

The cold conditions will move further north into next week, with the potential for 20cm of snow in places before midweek according to the Met Office.

Whether it's out on your daily walk or just in your back garden, you've been making the most of the wintry weather.

Here are are few pictures you've been sending in from across Wales:

Goldfinches braving the snow in Caerphilly Credit: Claire Illari

Snowfall in Crickhowell. Credit: Rhys Thomas

Just enough snow in Abertillery for snowmen! Credit: Kelly

Snowfall in Dare Valley Country Park in Cwmdare Credit: Kirsty Hollidge

A goose in the snow in Abergele. Credit: Rachel Wrigley

A daffodil standing strong in the snowy weather. Credit: Megan Fielding

Five-month-old Lexi from Newport enjoying her first time in the snow. Credit: Cloe Naylon

The Afan Valley looking beautiful in a dusting of snow. Credit: Charlene Rodger

Alfie Wiggall, 10, got stuck in with the snowman construction in Swansea. Credit: Kelly-May Wiggall