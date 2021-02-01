The Welsh Government has pledged £9.4 million in support of youth services to mark Children's Mental Health Week in Wales.

It says the funding will go towards mental health services across the country and recognises the effect being away from school and regular support networks has had on young people during the pandemic.

Eluned Morgan MS, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing said: "This significant investment in mental health services for children and young people shows we recognise the impact the pandemic is having on them and are doing everything we can to improve access to support.

"We understand that getting the right support at the right time, in many cases, can prevent longer-term adverse effects, and that's why we're making access to support a priority.

"We continue to spend more on mental health than any other part of NHS and I'm proud that we are supporting our services with additional investment in the draft Budget."

The Welsh Government says with research showing mental health issues predominantly start when people are children or young people, it has made £4 million available to improve access to emotional and mental health well-being support in schools as part of the Whole Systems Approach.

It also says £5.4 million of funding will go towards CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) to support young people who need more intensive support, both in the community and in specialist mental health in-patient services.

The Welsh Government says there will also be more counselling and emotional support for school children available, contributing towards their overall health, well-being, emotional health and resilience.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: "Ensuring our children have access to effective mental health support is essential if they are to grow up to be healthy and confident individuals.

"As part of our whole school approach, we are working together both inside the school and those outside to make sure every child and young person knows where to go for emotional help and feels well supported.

"This £4 million will make a significant difference to this programme and will improve the resources and services available to children and young people in these challenging times."

Schools have remained closed in Wales since a level 4 national lockdown was announced before Christmas.

On Friday 29 January, First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales will hope to "take advantage" of its lower rate of coronavirus transmissions to get pupils back into schools ahead of other UK nations.

The Welsh Labour leader said a phased return to the classroom, starting with primary school children, could begin "straight after half-term" if Covid cases continue to fall.