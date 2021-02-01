A retired teacher has avoided prison for placing bottles labelled 'Novichok' at a Welsh castle a few months after the Salisbury poisonings.

John ap Evans, 67, from Pembrokeshire, was given a suspended sentence after admitting to the hoax following a two-year investigation by Dyfed Powys Police.

Officers said ap Evans "deliberately and maliciously" planted bottles at Pembroke Castle containing a fake noxious substance, made of tomato sauce and brown sauce mixed with water, to "play on people’s fears in an act of terror".

Simon Davis, prosecuting, said: "The chemical known as Novichok gained notoriety after [Russian double agent] Sergei Skripral, his daughter Yulia and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey were victims of a nerve agent attack in Salisbury in March 2018.

"The effects of the chemical were further made known after Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley were poisoned in Amesbury in June 2018. Dawn Sturgess subsequently died as a result of the poisoning on July 8.

"Those events were detailed in national news reports."

Mr Davis said "conspiracy theorist" ap Evans had carried out numerous internet searches, including looking for 'Salisbury nerve agent attack: the truth', 'Novichok formula', and 'Where are the Skripals?'

Ap Evans' hoax began on July 13 2018, when a visitor to Pembroke Castle found a plastic bottle containing an unknown liquid.

On the bottle was written: 'Instant death - Novichok - A-232. Do not touch'.

The castle was immediately evacuated and emergency services - including fire and ambulance crews, along with explosives experts - were called to the scene.

While the investigation was ongoing, police received further reports of a similar nature. One week after the first incident, two more bottles were thrown into the castle grounds – one bearing the word 'Novichok' in handwriting, and the other saying 'Deadly virus'.

Three days later, a clear plastic bottle containing red fluid was found in a castle cavern.

Experts working on the Salisbury poisonings at the time were sent to Pembrokeshire to investigate.

Samples of the liquid were tested and scientists could not find traces of any known poisons.

Although later determined to be a hoax, the incidents caused huge disruption to Pembroke Castle. Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Inspector Phil Kite said: “These incidents, while swiftly established to be a hoax, caused immense disruption to Pembroke Castle, and a waste of emergency services resources.

“Ap Evans’ actions caused fear and uncertainty in the area, risked diverting emergency services away from those in genuine need, and had a substantial financial impact on the public purse."

Police were initially unsure if the bottles at Pembroke Castle had all been placed there by the same person, or if some were copycat acts.

Following lengthy CCTV enquiries, local man ap Evans was identified as a suspect, having been seen in the area at the time of the offences.

He was arrested on August 8, and was later charged with five offences under the Anti-Terrorism Crime and Security Act.

In a victim personal statement, castle caretaker Jason Kenny said the incidents had caused "so much worry".

"Just hearing the word Novichok makes you think of the Salisbury incident where people died," he added.

Ap Evans, who represented himself, maintained in mitigation he was trying to create an artwork.

"There was nothing malicious in whatever I had done," he said.

At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, ap Evans was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He must pay compensation of £2,400 to Pembroke Castle, complete 200 hours of community service and take part in a 15-hour rehabilitation programme.

Police said he has never offered an explanation for his actions.

The bottles were filled with a hoax noxious substance, made of tomato sauce and brown sauce mixed with water. Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

Passing sentence, Judge Paul Thomas QC said ap Evans had caused a great deal of disruption to the emergency services and a financial loss to the castle.

"It was, despite your protestations, an entirely malicious series of hoaxes - deliberate, repeated and pre-planned," the judge said.

"The final four placing of bottles, although they did not trigger the same response, were carried out by you knowing what had happened before and the publicity that had attracted, and I have no doubt that amused you.

"You are in academic terms an intelligent man but you are, however, an incredibly stupid and foolish one.

"You entertain many delusional beliefs and suffer from distorted thinking about a variety of subjects.

"You are what is known commonly as a conspiracy theorist, from what I suspect, a folie a deux.

"I regret to say that in many ways you are a sad and pathetic individual who wanted to bring some excitement into their life via embarking on this stupid escapade."

