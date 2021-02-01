Seven-day coronavirus rate in Wales at its lowest since October

The seven-day coronavirus rate in Wales is at its lowest since October, according to figures published today.

Wales recorded 152.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 27.

This is the lowest seven-day rate since October 7, and is also well below the second-wave peak of 649.2 on December 17.

Covid rates are down in all local areas of Wales, suggesting the latest lockdown is having an impact.

The biggest drops are in Wrexham (down from 552.4 to 385.4), which has the highest rate in Wales; Flintshire (from 413.8 to 262.0); and Newport (from 300.6 to 155.8).

Ceredigion currently has the lowest rate (34.4, down from 129.3).

More than 416,000 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: PA Images

Public Health Wales also said 416,306 people have now had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - more than 13% of the population.

The agency said 841 second doses were also given.

In total, 74.5% of those aged over 80 have received their first dose of the vaccine, along with 75.1% of care home residents and 79.1% of care home staff.

Speaking at today's press briefing, Eluned Morgan MS told journalists: "I know you’ll want to know whether we met the next marker in our Vaccination Strategy of offering vaccines to all care homes in Wales. I’m pleased to confirm we have.

"All older person care homes have either received visits from vaccination teams or visits are planned.

"Where visits have not taken place yet, it is because there have been live Covid cases in the last 20 days. The vaccination teams will visit these homes as soon as the public health advice allows."I want to thank everyone who is working so hard to provide vaccines to everyone who needs them. Every vaccine delivered is a small victory against the virus."

Meanwhile, there have been a further 630 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 192,912.

Public Health Wales reported another 21 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,775.

Dr Giri Shankar from Public Health Wales, said: “Although the data currently shows that on an all-Wales level the numbers of cases are reducing and that the incidence is now below 150 cases per 100,000 population, the rates in some areas - particularly in north Wales - are still at more than double that.

“The pressure on our hospitals is still severe and shows no signs of easing yet, so it is extremely important that everyone sticks to the rules and stays at home as much as possible."

