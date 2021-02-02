Investigation launched after three fishermen go missing off north Wales coast

An investigation has been launched into the disappearance of a fishing boat and its three crew members off the north Wales coast.

A major search got underway when Carl McGrath, Steve Minard and Ross Ballentine failed to return to port as expected on Wednesday night.

The operation - involving several lifeboats, a helicopter and a plane - was called off on Friday afternoon.

Family members of the crew on board the missing fishing boat have since set up a fundraising page raising more than £8,000 for the RNLI.

On Friday, Duty Controller for HM Coastguard Rob Priestley said: "We have carried out highly-concentrated and thorough searches of wide areas off the north coast of Wales to locate this vessel – using all available resources – but, sadly, nothing has been found so far.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends and the wider community at this difficult time.

"We would like to thank all of the teams and crews who have been involved with and participated in this large scale search effort since Thursday, as well as those vessels in the area and local community at large who have helped to provide as much information as possible to aid the search efforts."

A HM Coastguard plane had been seen circling the area multiple times on Thursday afternoon. The Beech 200 Super King Air had travelled from Doncaster to assist with the search.