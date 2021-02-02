Ospreys forward James King has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect after a long battle with a shoulder injury.

The 11-capped Wales international suffered the problem at the beginning of last season and has called time on his career at the age of 30 following 203 appearances for his region.

Australian-born King said: "Further scans have now gone on to show that the operation has failed and that my shoulder has not healed enough to continue playing rugby. I'm therefore announcing my retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect.

"Rugby has given so much to me and I'm truly grateful for all of it. I've travelled all over the world, met some incredible people along the way and had experiences that will stay with me for a lifetime."

Only second row Alun Wyn Jones, props Paul James and Duncan Jones, fly-half Dan Biggar and centre Andrew Bishop have made more appearances for the Ospreys.

King made his Ospreys debut against Glasgow in 2009 and made his Wales debut against Japan in 2013.

He played for Wales U18s and U20s and Aberavon before graduating to the Ospreys first team squad.

King added: “While this might be the end of my playing days it’s just the start of something new. Although it’s not how I would have wanted to finish, I am genuinely excited to get out there and find out what the next part of my journey is.”

Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward said: “James has been a great servant to the Ospreys. He came through the Academy back in 2008 when he was given his first contract with us and he has been an exemplary professional.

“He has always been one of the hardest workers in the squad and has been a unique character in the environment. He has been through the ups and downs with us and has been central to what the Ospreys are.

“He has been the epitome of an ‘Ospreys man’ and we wish him all the best for the future and I am sure he will see the same success in his life after rugby.”