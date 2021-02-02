The RSPCA has urged people to be vigilant following reports of thieves posing as animal welfare officers in a bid to steal dogs and other pets.

There has been a surge in the number of animal thefts during the past year - particularly dogs - due to the value of many breeds and the demand for pets during lockdown.

The RSPCA is warning people across Wales to check the identity of any officers who come to your home.

The charity's deputy chief inspector Julie Fadden said: “We’re concerned that people may have been posing as RSPCA inspectors in order to snatch people’s pets, and that’s extremely worrying.

"We would like to remind and reassure the public that our inspectors and rescue officers all wear branded uniforms and carry ID.

“If one of our officers knocks on your door, please ask to see their ID and check their uniform for branding.

"Most of our officers drive either white vans or fully-branded RSPCA vans."

Ensure your pet is microchipped with up-to-date contact details to help safeguard them. Credit: PA Images

RSPCA officers have no powers of entry to homes, gardens, land or vehicles, unless accompanying police on a court warrant.

Julie added: “Our staff can only access your property if you give them permission and can only see your pets with your approval.

"If you are at all concerned that someone isn’t who they say they are then you do not need to grant them access and you can call our hotline on 0300 1234 999 to check their credentials."

RSPCA advice for how to protect your pets from thieves:

Neuter your pet

Ensure they're microchipped with up-to-date contact details

Buy a collar for them with an ID tag or embroidered contact details

Secure your garden with locked gates

Never leave your pet tied up outside shops or alone in cars

Teach your dog to come back when called

Make sure your dog doesn't stray too far when being walked off the lead

If you think someone has posed as an RSPCA officer or similar, report the incident to the RSPCA and the local police

If you believe your pet has been stolen, contact police immediately

