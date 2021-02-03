Dr Alex George appointed as UK Government's Ambassador for Mental Health

Dr Alex George appeared on ITV's 'Lorraine' on Monday to discuss his new role

Dr Alex George has been appointed as Ambassador for Mental Health for the UK Government following his calls to highlight the importance of children and young people's mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The A&E doctor lost his younger brother 'to mental health' in July 2020. Dr Alex said that his family were left 'devastated' by the loss.

His brother Llŷr was due to start medical school and follow in his big brother's footsteps in getting a career in the same profession.

Dr Alex described his brother as having the 'kindest and most caring soul' and that he 'would have been the most incredible doctor.'

Credit: Dr Alex George

Following his brother's death, Dr Alex has been campaigning for the Prime Minister to make children and young people's mental health education and support a priority during the pandemic.

After announcing his role as Ambassador for Mental Health, Dr Alex George said: "We did it! You called and the PM answered! I have been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health. It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m not sure it ever will.

"I am truly humbled. In my role, I will be working closely with the Government to make mental health an absolute priority.

"Never has mental health been more important than now. From schools to universities, the NHS and the wider public, mental health matters. For the current as well as future generations, we must do everything in our power to bring meaningful change."Nothing will bring my brother back but if I can make a positive impact that saves even one life, it will be worth moving mountains for.

"There is much work to be done. Particularly in the coming weeks and months. Thanks to each and every one of you for your incredible support.

"Thank you also to the Prime Minister and Government for recognising our campaign and showing a desire to make a real change moving forward."I hope I can make you all proud. Most of all I hope I can make my brother proud, we will do it together my boy."