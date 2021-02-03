Harry Baker: Alleged killer says he joined chase 'for drugs' he had bought

One of the men accused of murdering a 17-year-old has claimed he was involved in a chase that resulted in the death of the teenager "to get his drugs".

Seven people in total are accused of the murder of Harry Baker, whose body was found at Barry Docks in August 2019.

During his defence, Ryan Palmer told Newport Crown Court that on 27 August 2019 he followed the group after Harry Baker because he wanted drugs he had bought from two of the other defendants.

The prosecution alleges that 17-year old-Harry Baker was “ambushed” on Little Moors Hill in Barry by an “armed and deadly gang.”

Opening the case, prosecutor Paul Lewis QC told the jury that the victim was chased by some of the defendants down to Barry docks, where he was subjected to a “swift, bloody and merciless attack.”

The court heard that the teenager's body was discovered on the morning of 28 August 2019.

When asked why he climbed over the fence into the Intermodal Yard at Barry Docks, Mr Palmer said “I thought people were just running straight through” and that he was inside for “half a minute - a minute.”

Mr Palmer told the court that he "didn’t see or hear anything" while inside the compound and left “because everyone came out there.”

Mr Hughes QC then asked Mr Palmer about a piece of wood he had picked up. Mr Palmer confirmed that he had the piece of wood inside the compound and when asked “Did you do anything with it?” Mr Palmer replied, “No.”

“Why were you carrying it?” Mr Hughes QC asked. “Because they were all carrying knives,” Mr Palmer replied.

Mr Hughes QC, said. “Why would that make you want to carry a piece of wood?” “In case they switched on us,” Mr Palmer replied.

Mr Hughes QC: “Did you want Harry Baker to be stabbed?”

Ryan Palmer: “No”

Mr Hughes QC: “Did you want Harry Baker to be cut that night?”

Mr Palmer: “No”

Mr Hughes QC: “Did you want to help anybody to stab or cut him?”

Mr Palmer: “No”

Mr Hughes QC: “Did you encourage anybody to do that?”

Mr Palmer: “No”

Mr Hughes QC: “When you climbed back over the railings did you realise anyone had been stabbed or cut?”

Mr Palmer: “No”

When asked what he was thinking about at the time, Mr Palmer replied, “I don’t want to sound cold, but getting my drugs.”

Mr Palmer told the court he was then given drugs by the juvenile defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Leon Clifford, Leon Symons, Ryan Palmer, Raymond Thompson, Peter McCarthy, Lewis Evans and a juvenile, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny murder.

The trial continues.