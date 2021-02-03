Josh Adams suspended from Six Nations games for breaching Covid rules

Full story from Sports Reporter Beth Fisher

Rugby player Josh Adams has been suspended from Wales' first two Six Nations games for breaking Covid regulations, the WRU has confirmed.

In a statement, it said Adams attended a family gathering on Sunday 31 January after the squad were released from camp the previous day.

The WRU said the breach was "immediately raised and acted upon" when the squad got back together on Tuesday.

Head coach Wayne Pivac said they are "extremely disappointed" by the breach.

"We have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures," he said.

"All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules."

The country is currently in a level 4 lockdown which means people are not allowed to mix with anyone other than their immediate household indoors.

Wales are due to play Ireland on 7 February in Cardiff, and Scotland on 13 February in Edinburgh.

The Wales wing has 29 caps for Wales Credit: PA

In a statement, 25-year-old Adams, who plays for Cardiff Blues, said he would like to "apologise unreservedly".

"When out of camp, at the weekend, I made an error of judgement. I attended a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate a family milestone.

"It was wrong to do this. I'm aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and being in the public eye I have a responsibility to lead by example and I've fallen short on this occasion.

"I'd like to apologise to my teammates and to our supporters for my mistake."

The WRU said it will work with Adams on his 'reintegration' back into the camp Credit: PA

Adams started every game in the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam campaign and scored tries in three successive games against Italy, England and Scotland. He was also the top try scorer in the 2019 World Cup.

Coach Pivac added, "On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse.

"He was present at a small, immediate family gathering to celebrate a milestone with those close to him but that is against the rules and action had to be taken."

The latest round of COVID-19 tests for the national squad all returned negative.

The WRU said it would "work with Josh" on his integration back into camp following further testing.