Public Health Wales are investigating three new cases of the South African variant of Covid-19 with no known travel history with the region.

A total of 13 cases have been identified in Wales with 10 of those linked to Southern Africa or to international travel.

But three cases found in Conwy, Anglesey and Neath Port Talbot, have had no known connection to the area or had travelled internationally.

Public Health Wales is working with the Welsh Government, Betsi Cadwaladr and Swansea Bay University Health Boards, Anglesey, Conwy and Neath Port Talbot County Borough Councils to investigate these cases.

Vaughan Gething said there were concerns over the new strain of the virus

On Wednesday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said there are concerns over the new strain of coronavirus that has been identified in Wales.

Increased testing is being considered in Wales as concern grows over several new variants of Covid-19.

A handful of different strains have emerged over the past few months, which appear to be more infectious than the original one that started the pandemic.

These include a UK variant and a South African variant, both of which are present in Wales.

Increased testing is being considered in Wales as concern grows over several new variants of Covid-19 Credit: PA

Public Health Wales stress that no outbreak of the new variant has been declared. Robin Howe, Incident Director, said:

“The identification of these cases demonstrates that well-established processes under the Test, Trace, Protect strategy are proving to be effective.

“Public Health Wales is working in close partnership with the Welsh Government, local health boards and local authorities to investigate these three cases, and to find out where the virus was acquired, and if any onward transmission has occurred.

“It is too early to tell what is happening in terms of transmission, but as the Health Minister indicated earlier today this is a small number of cases, and there is no evidence at the moment that sustained community transmission has occurred.

“There is no evidence that the South African variant causes more serious illness. There is some evidence that it can spread more easily, and that vaccines - although still effective - may not work quite as well against it.

“Because of the emergence of new more transmissible variants, it is even more vital that we all keep to the lockdown restrictions and do not meet other people.

“This means that you must stay at home. If you must leave home keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face mask when required according to the regulations.”