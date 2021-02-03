Tributes have been paid to a "hard working and well respected" hospital porter who died after contracting coronavirus.Andrew Woolhouse, 55, worked at Llandough Hospital in the Vale of Glamorgan since 2015.

He is the sixth member of staff at the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board to have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.Len Richards, the health board's Chief Executive, described Mr Woolhouse as a "hardworking and well respected" man.He added: "It pains me deeply to have lost another colleague."[He] leaves behind his wife, Marianne, and daughters to whom he was devoted."Mr Richards said that Mr Woolhouse "often went the extra mile" for his patients and "will be missed profoundly by everyone at Cardiff and Vale UHB.""Andrew will be remembered by all of us at the health board alongside the five other members of staff who we lost to this terrible disease: with great sadness and fondness in equal measure and an overwhelming sense of pride that we were able to call ourselves their colleagues," he said.

Mr Richards said that falling rates of Covid-19 in Wales offered "some hope" but "events such as this pull the reality of the situation we are currently in back into sharp focus"."I am under no illusion about the intense level of pressure that everyone at the health board is under currently and although, tragically, we cannot bring anyone back, we must continue to lead by example to ensure that as few people as possible succumb to this disease going forward.

Last week there was a spike in the number of people catching Covid-19 in hospitals in the Cardiff and Vale Health Board.Data showed that in the week ending January 17, a total of 101 people caught the virus when in hospital for other reasons.

Mr Richards, in a message to staff, said it was "absolutely necessary" that people continued to follow Covid-19 regulations at work and in their daily lives.

"We must continue to challenge insidious disinformation and conspiracy theory that surfaces online with facts and science," he said.

"Finally, we must vaccinate as many people as possible so that they are protected against Covid."

We owe it to the memories of all we have lost Len Richards, Chief Executive of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

As of February 2nd, 462,497 people in Wales had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This includes 80% of care home workers, 76.9% of care home residents and 78.9% of those in the 80 years and older group.

