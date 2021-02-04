A former rugby player has been jailed for life for the murder of a pensioner two years ago.

Tom Carney, 29, carried out the "vicious and sustained attack" on 76-year-old David Phillips at the victim's Neath Port Talbot home in February 2019.

Carney, from Morriston in Swansea, had denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, claiming the older man had sexually assaulted him.

But a jury convicted him of murder and he was given a life sentence today at Swansea Crown Court, with a minimum term of 15 years and 10 days.

The court heard that the pair had first crossed paths at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Neath and that Mr Phillips was Carney's sponsor.

Carney was a once-promising rugby star who had played for the Ospreys youth team.

His barrister, David Elias QC, described his client as an extremely talented and intelligent man who could have achieved great things were it not for his alcoholism.

But the court heard he killed Mr Phillips - who had a number of convictions for sexual offences against young males - in a Valentine's Day murder motivated by “anger, revenge, and spite".

On February 14, 2019, Carney had gone to the older man's home to perform sexual favours in return for a bottle of vodka.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Paul Thomas QC told Carney he had been "effectively prostituting yourself" for alcohol.

But after leaving, the defendant had kicked his way back into the flat and brutally attacked Mr Phillips.

The judge says he accepts David Phillips “cynically exploited” Carney’s need for alcohol for his own sexual ends but said it "in no way" justifies what happened to him.

CCTV shows victim Mr Phillips shopping in a supermarket hours before he was murdered Credit: CCTV/South Wales Police

Detective Inspector Stuart Prendiville, of the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Mr Phillips, a 76-year-old pensioner, was beaten to death in his home, Carney was known to the victim and had attended his address as a guest that day.

“However, having left the address, Carney returned and forced entry by kicking and destroying the front door of the property. He then set about a vicious and sustained attack on Mr Phillips.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the witnesses in this case, some of whom who witnessed the most horrendous violence imaginable, I would also like to thank the local community in Cimla for their assistance during this investigation.”

The court also heard that the victim had a string of convictions for sex offences against young males dating back to 1990, and had been the subject of a sexual harm prevention order before he died.

DI Prendiville added: “We appreciate the previous history of the victim may cause some strong feelings but the sentence imposed today reflects the viciousness and severity of the attack on him."

The court was told Carney had a number of mental disorders which affected his thinking.

But the judge also described him as a "conniving and devious individual" who had not shown remorse for his actions during the trial.

Emma Myles, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Tom Carney admitted he was responsible for the death of David Phillips but denied any intention to kill him or cause serious harm. However, the evidence of this shockingly violent attack suggested otherwise.

“We are grateful to the witnesses who came forward and gave evidence in this case, allowing the CPS to deliver justice for Mr Phillips.”