A man who seriously injured his cousin after stealing and crashing his grandmother's car has been sentenced to ten months in prison.

Leejay Richards, 23, of Llanwrtyd Wells, crashed the Renault Clio into the Premier Stores in Llanwrtyd Wells after driving it back from a pub in Builth Wells in the early hours of Friday 24 January last year.

The shop, the community's only local grocer, was so badly damaged in the incident it is yet to reopen, with three-way traffic lights managing traffic around the building.

His cousin, Lee William Richards, 18, who suffered serious injuries was also convicted of taking a vehicle without consent.

PC Protheroe, from Dyfed-Powys Police’s serious collision investigations unit, said: "Both of these men refused to cooperate with our investigations, so I am particularly pleased we have secured justice for the people of Llanwrtyd Wells.

"Their actions have caused considerable hardship on their own community through the pandemic with their only local shop closed by their reckless actions.”

The pair appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

The Premier Store was seriously damaged and remains closed a year on from the incident Credit: Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police

Leejay Richards was sentenced to ten months in prison for aggravated vehicle taking, with another six months, to run concurrently for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also banned from driving for 29 months, after which time he will have to sit an extended test.

Lee William Richards was handed a two-year community order, given 100 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of a three-month tagged curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.