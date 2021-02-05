Police representatives have signed an angry open letter accusing Wales' First Minister of going back on a promise to protect police officers during the pandemic.

The Dyfed Powys, Gwent, North Wales and South Wales Federations - which represent the constables, sergeants and inspecting ranks across Wales - accused Mark Drakeford of failing to support their calls to prioritise officers for the coronavirus vaccine.

The letter says police are being treated with 'apparent contempt' by the Welsh Government, with officers 'bottom of the pile' for the Covid jab, despite the risks they face working on the frontline.

It reads: "We are in a position of absolute frustration, disappointment and anger because our members are being treated with such apparent contempt by the Welsh Government.

"Across all corners of Wales, we have countless examples of police officers who, disgustingly, have been spat at and coughed over by people who claim to have Covid-19.

"This, of course, has health implications and puts our hard-working policing teams at further risk. No other key workers face such vile circumstances in the execution of their duties.

"Yet, when it comes to offering some protection to policing in the form of the Covid vaccination, the police service seems to be seen as the bottom of the pile, the inconvenience, the not worthy.

"At no point during this pandemic has any recognition being given to the risks frontline police officers face while protecting the public.

"They cannot socially distance while arresting someone or dealing with public disorder. They cannot do their job while isolating from everyone but their own family."

Police officers are currently prioritised for the coronavirus vaccine based on their age.

The letter did emphasise that police forces have no issue with those in the extremely vulnerable groups receiving their vaccines first along with frontline health workers and care home staff.

The letter said countless officers have been 'disgustingly' coughed over or spat at whilst trying to do their jobs Credit: PA Images

Making reference to comments made by the First Minister last April, the letter said Mr Drakeford now had to match his words with action.

The letter reads: "First Minister, now is your opportunity to make a visible commitment to backing policing and reaffirm the statement you publicly made in April last year. Now is the time. Protect our frontline. Do everything you can to support policing."

In April last year, the First Minister signed an open letter urging people to stay at home over the Easter bank holiday Weekend to protect lives and public services.

It said: "As the Easter bank holiday approaches, we have one message for everyone. Stay home and save lives.

"Our public services are working around the clock to care for and keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Frontline workers are putting our health and care first, every day.

"We must continue to do everything we can to support them; to protect our NHS and to save lives."

Health Minister Vaughan Gething and Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton were also signatories to the letter.

Police officers are currently prioritised for the coronavirus vaccine based on their age Credit: PA Images

There was also widespread public support for police officers to be prioritised for the vaccine, the Police Federation letter said.

A Senedd petition titled 'Give Police Officers the Covid Vaccination as a priority' has received 10,789 signatures.

Kirsty Williams told a press conference on Friday she understands "why police are anxious" to get the vaccination, but added the Welsh Government needs to follow the latest Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.

The Federations chiefs' letter also claimed there was evidence some non-frontline workers in other sectors had been vaccinated and that a contingency plan to vaccinate officers with surplus vaccines has been blocked.

The Federation officials added: "Every single one of us agrees that our frontline health and social care workers should be protected but if non-frontline workers are getting a vaccine then surely frontline policing must be prioritised.

"On behalf of all frontline police officers, staff, Special Constables and police volunteers in Wales, we now demand that Welsh Government steps up and make a commitment to protect the protectors.

"This would not be a sign of weakness but one of strength and solidarity to the brave women and men who literally put their lives on the line every single day for us all.

"Policing is the one service which can never say no.

"Policing picks up the slack when other services struggle. Policing can never put up the ‘closed’ sign.

"Policing protects the life-savers yet those agencies have been, or are being, vaccinated yet policing, despite being side-by-side, are left vulnerable and not even considered for protection."

In response a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are following the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

"It has recommended the order in which people should be vaccinated in the UK.

"This ensures people who are most at-risk of catching coronavirus, and developing serious illnesses, are vaccinated first.”

