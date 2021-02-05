Everything you need to know about Wales and the 2021 Six Nations Championship

ITV Cymru Wales Sports Reporter Beth Fisher meets a Welsh rugby superfan

Wales will kick off their Six Nations campaign on Sunday as they take on Ireland at the Principality Stadium.

It follows the announcement that players have returned a second round of negative Covid-19 test results ahead of the weekend clash in Cardiff.

They will return to the capital for the first time since being beaten by France at the Principality Stadium almost 12 months ago.

The ground then became Dragon's Heart Hospital, where coronavirus patients were treated, before it was decommissioned, and Wales played all six of their autumn internationals at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli behind closed doors, which will also be the case on Sunday.

Wayne Pivac, Wales Head Coach said: "We learnt a lot from playing with no crowds in the autumn. Everybody did, and some did it better than others.

"Just walking on to the park on Wednesday, we had a training session there, and there was a lift in the boys just being in the home changing room again after so much time away.

"There were smiles on faces, they were happy to be back there. We are very much looking forward to getting back into the stadium."

Credit: PA Images

Wales announced the squad to take on Ireland in the Principality Stadium on Sunday as the tournament gets underway this weekend.

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has hailed Dan Lydiate as "a form player in club rugby" after recalling him for a first Test match appearance since late 2018.

The Ospreys flanker has not been involved in Wales' last 29 games, but will start Sunday's Guinness Six Nations clash against Principality Stadium visitors Ireland.

And Lydiate will be part of a team containing a combined total of 874 caps, making it the most experienced starting line-up in Wales' international rugby history.

Cardiff Blues wing Hallam Amos also features, and captain Alun Wyn Jones plays his first game since suffering a knee injury nine weeks ago.

Ospreys wing George North, meanwhile, will make his 99th Wales appearance at outside centre, partnering Johnny Williams in midfield, while Jonathan Davies misses out through injury.

Credit: PA Images

Amos and Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit take the wing positions in a department where Liam Williams and Josh Adams are both suspended.

Williams was sent off during Scarlets' Guinness PRO14 defeat against the Blues last month, and Adams is serving a two-match ban imposed by the Welsh Rugby Union after breaching Covid-19 protocols by attending a family gathering.

Elsewhere, 77 times-capped hooker Ken Owens and scrum-half Tomos Williams return after missing Wales' six autumn Tests due to shoulder injuries, and Adam Beard is also back as skipper Jones' second-row partner.

Pivac oversaw just three wins - against Italy twice, and Georgia - from 10 starts last year, and his team finished a disappointing fifth in the Six Nations.

Wales have also lost four successive Tests to Ireland, although their opponents this weekend have not won a Six Nations fixture on Welsh soil since 2013.

Credit: PA Images

Here are all the dates and times you need to know to watch Wales in the 2021 Six Nations Championship:

Wales v Ireland

Sunday 7 February 2021

Principality Stadium

KO: 3pm

Scotland v Wales

Saturday 13 February 2021

BT Murrayfield Stadium

KO: 4:45pm

Wales v England

Saturday 27 February 2021

Principality Stadium

KO: 4:45pm

Italy v Wales

Saturday 13 March 2021

Stadio Olimpico

KO: 2:15pm

France v Wales

Saturday 20 March 2021

Stade de France

KO: 8pm

Credit: PA Images

Wales women will kick off their Women's Six Nations 2021 campaign in April 2021, with the team travelling to France on April 3, before hosting Ireland on April 10.

The Welsh Rugby Union says 'the detailed fixture dates, venues and kick off times will be announced in due course.'