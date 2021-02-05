Ian Curtis has been jailed for 11 years and 8 months. Credit: South Wales Police

A burglar who used a hammer to knock his victim unconscious before falling asleep in the house has been jailed for more than 11 years.

Ian Curtis, 48, from Llwynipia, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was arrested by officers after his victim had managed to raise the alarm with his neighbours.

Curtis had smashed a back patio door to gain entry to the 66 year-old victim’s house on Llantwit Road, Pontypridd, in the early hours of Saturday, September 19th, 2020.

The victim, who had been sleeping upstairs, had just got up to walk his dog when he felt a blow to the back of his head, knocking him unconscious.

He said he came around to see Curtis demanding his money and his car keys before ordering him to go upstairs.

Curtis told him that he had been paid £4,500 by somebody to kill him, and said he wouldn’t have to kill him if he could give him the money.

Curtis broke into the victim's home on Llantwit Rd in Pontypridd. Credit: GoogleMaps

The victim then crawled upstairs, followed by Curtis, and pointed to his wallet which contained cash. He gave him his bank card and PIN number.

South Wales Police says Curtis lit up a cigarette and sat down, falling asleep moments later, giving his victim the chance to get away.

He tried to call 999 but realised his phone lines had been cut, so he went outside to raise the alarm with his neighbour who contacted the police.

Officers arrived shortly after to find Curtis sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The case was heard at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

The 66 year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries including cuts and bruising to his face and a cut to the back of his head cause by the hammer blow.

Officers searched the area outside and near a bus stop they found recycling bags full of the victim’s property, such as electrical items and jewellery.

Curtis was also wearing the victim’s watch as he was being booked into custody.

Ian Curtis pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and was jailed for 11 years and 8 months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Monday, 22nd January, 2021.

Detective Inspector Hicks, said: “This was a horrific and cruel crime, the kind of which is extremely rare.

"Fuelled by drugs, Curtis showed his victim no mercy and could very easily have killed him with the hammer. He is a very dangerous individual who will now spend a considerable time in prison for his crime.”