Speeding driver jailed for killing horse and injuring its teenage rider

A man has been jailed after speeding on a rural road and crashing into a horse and its teenage rider.

The horse was killed in the incident and its rider Charlotte Pickett, aged 16 at the time, was injured.

David John Kobetic was travelling on Heol Simonston in the Coity area of Bridgend on the evening of March 27, 2020, at speeds of between 50mph and 60mph; the road had a 30mph speed limit.

Ms Pickett had been riding her horse, Archie, back to his stable at a local farm.

She began crossing a junction when Kobetic, driving an Audi TT, ploughed into her and horse Archie.

Both Ms Pickett and Archie were thrown into the air before partially landing on the car and then onto the road.Kobetic, 52, appeared via video link at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, having previously pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

David John Kobetic has been sentenced for two driving incidents Credit: Media Wales

Prosecuting, Richard Ace said: “The driver was seen looking down and was not paying attention to the road. Miss Pickett was waving her hand to try to get him slow down.

"He did not and ploughed into the back of the horse, which went up into the air.

"Miss Pickett was thrown off and landed on the car and then onto the floor."She was not sure whether she lost consciousness but remembers seeing her horse Archie staggering up the road. Before she could phone the police the driver approached her and started abusing her".Mr Ace said that Kobetic claimed Miss Pickett had been in the middle of the road when the incident occurred but that she was actually up against the verge.

Kobetic proceeded to tell Miss Pickett that the horse was going to die and then initially gave a false name at the scene, while also claiming that he had only been travelling at 30mph.A vet attended the scene and confirmed that the horse had suffered a fracture near the pelvis and a decision was made to put the animal down, but it in fact died from its injuries before this was possible.

Ms Pickett herself was taken to hospital with injuries to her back and bruising.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, an emotional Miss Pickett said: "The driver killed Archie due to the force of the impact and I sustained injuries that still affect me today. I have been distraught over the death of my horse.

"I was inconsolable and angry that the driver drove like an idiot."That horse was my best friend. I sometimes blame myself and think what if I had come back earlier."I feel lost without Archie and I sometimes wake up thinking that I have to go to the farm but then realise that he’s gone.

"I miss going there and feel envious when I see other riders on their horses.

"I have been having flashbacks of the incident, and I can’t watch TV because I get anxious if I think someone is going to get hurt. I cannot stop thinking about the pain that Archie was in."I just want justice for killing Archie and injuring me.

"I cannot face the thought of riding another horse in the future, and I feel lucky to still be alive.”

Ms Pickett has said she continues to suffer emotionally after the loss of horse Archie Credit: Media Wales

Kobetic was involved in another driving incident just months later, with his wife calling the police after he had driven away from their home having apparently taken drugs.

Two witnesses in other vehicles saw him driving erratically by speeding up and then slamming on his brakes and straddling the white lines on the road.

An unmarked police car noticed Kobetic’s car due to him straddling white lines on the road, and he was said to be “slumped with his eyes barely open”.When he was stopped Mr Ace said that officers noted that it was clear that Kobetic was "intoxicated" and was "unable to walk".Kobetic was arrested and taken to a police station where he was asked what substances he had taken.

He replied that he was “using medication” but was uncooperative and refused requests to provide a blood sample.

In mitigation, defence barrister Adam Sharp acknowledged the “very compelling” personal statement read by the victim in the first incident.He did however say that it was a single incident and that there was no suggestion that Kobetic was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but conceded that that was not the case with regards to the second incident."The defendant has demonstrated remorse and was cooperative in admitting that he was the driver involved," said Mr Sharp.

Kobetic was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court Credit: Media Wales

Kobetic had a history of drug addiction and mental health issues, Mr Sharp added.

Summing up the case, Recorder IWL Jones said that Kobetic had caused Miss Pickett "physical and emotional pain" and that it was obvious to all in the court that the emotional damage was still a factor in her life.

Addressing Kobetic, he added: "You are extremely lucky that someone did not die. Your own wife was so concerned that she herself rang the police.

"I take into account everything said on your behalf but when it comes to matters like your livelihood, in the end all these troubles flow from what you did.

"You are to blame."

Kobetic was sentenced to 12 months in prison for each of the two charges of dangerous driving.

He was also handed down a sentence of four months in prison for failing to provide a specimen which will run concurrently, meaning a total sentence of 24 months.Half of that will be served in prison and half will be served on licence.Kobetic was also banned from driving for eleven years.