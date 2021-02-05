Welsh sheepdogs sold for world record-breaking prices at online auctions

Bet was sold just before her first birthday. Credit: Kevin Evans / SMH Photography

Two Welsh sheepdogs have broken world records for being sold at online auctions, making them the most expensive untrained young sheepdog and trained sheepdog to ever be sold.

11-week-old puppy Bet, born on the Evans' family farm at Libanus near Brecon has become the world's most expensive young sheepdog - before ever rounding up her first flock.

The black and white Border Collie puppy smashed the world record after being sold for £6,100 at an online sheepdog sale.

The record-breaking sale for Bet was almost double the previous record holder of £3,700 - even though she is an untrained pup.

Kim sold for just over £27,000 at auction. Credit: Farmers Marts / Dewi Jenkins

A new record was also set for a trained sheepdog, with sheepdog Kim born on Dewi Jenkins' farm in Talybont, near Aberystwyth, hitting more than £27,000 at the online auction.

The average price for a working dog is about £2,000.

Mr Jenkins said Kim was sold a few days before her first birthday.Dewi Jenkins is a Welsh speaker - but trains his dogs in English which allows him to sell them across the world, including in the United States, Norway, Belgium, France and the Republic of Ireland.He said: "I was sad to see her go, but at least I know she's going to a good home."

Bet was sold at an online auction. Credit: Kevin Evans / SMH Photography

Bet's breeder David Evans, 67, and his son Kevin, 40, have kept sheepdogs for years and always have between 20 and 30 at their farm.

Kevin Evans said: ""You could tell with Bet right from the start that she was something special."Away from the sheep she is just a normal puppy - but when she is around the sheep she is bright and alert."We could see it straight away. She is going to be a very special sheepdog."

Bet was born on a farm near Brecon. Credit: Kevin Evans / SMH Photography

The family say lockdown has sent prices soaring for the dogs - with the record for an "unbroken" pup set by Bet.Bet smashed the previous unbroken sale record of £3,700 by Northern Ireland’s Donal Mullaney at Skipton last October.

The family sold Bet at the Skipton online sheepdog sale to an unamed buyer - after putting videos online for would-be buyers.Kevin said: "Prices for pet dogs have gone up during lockdown and this has had a knock on for sheepdogs too."We now do online auctions rather than travel - so people can see what is being offered. That has raised a lot of interst and pushed up prices."But we are very lucky in what we do. We are always surrounded by lovely animals and fresh air."That is a great thing knowing what the world is going through at the moment."