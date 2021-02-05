Wrexham AFC has announced that plans for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to takeover the club has been approved.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney previously said they wanted to make Wrexham football club a "global force" when they met with supporters over Zoom.

Reynolds said: "This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal."

"We want Wrexham to be a global force."

Credit: PA Images

The Board of the Wrexham Supporters Trust said: "Last month we informed supporters that contracts had been exchanged and the sale of the Club was pending approval of a change to our rules - as voted for by WST members- by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

"Wrexham Supporters Trust are pleased to inform supporters we have today received such approval from the FCA.

"Both parties shall now work to formally complete the sale of shares in Wrexham AFC next week.

"We would like to thank supporters for their patience in this process and reassure you the Wrexham Supporters Trust will make a full statement once this is completed."