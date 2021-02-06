Police have charged two men with attempted murder after gunshots were fired at a house in Aberdare.

Oliver Pearce, 30, from Rhydyfelin, and Ricky Webber, 28, from Porth, were charged on Friday night and have been remanded in custody.

They were due before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

Both men were also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a weapon with intent to endanger life and possession of a weapon in a public place.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, which happened in Windsor Street, Trecynon, at around 9.30pm last Monday.

Police are also looking for a third suspect, 33-year-old James Drakes from Tylorstown and asked anyone with any information to contact them.

Officers are also continuing to appeal to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lianne Rees said: "We know this incident has been concerning for residents in the Cynon Valley, particularly as it involved a firearm, something which is thankfully very rare in this area.

"We have been working tirelessly to apprehend anyone involved in the incident, and I hope these latest developments help to reassure our local communities that we will take robust action against those involved in such criminality.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we are keen to speak to James Drakes as a matter of urgency. Anyone who believes they can assist us in locating him is urged to contact us immediately.”