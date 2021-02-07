Further 28 suspected coronavirus deaths in Wales with 461 new cases

There have been a further 28 suspected coronavirus deaths and 461 new confirmed cases, Public Health Wales data published on Sunday revealed.

On Wales' vaccination rollout 589,622 people had received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, an increase of 32,625 on Saturday's figures.

A total of 2,606 had received a two-dose course of the vaccine.

The country's seven-day case rate currently stands at 119 per 100,000 people.

Wales has now emerged as the UK leader in the number of people given a first dose, proportional to its population, and passed the half million vaccinations mark earlier this week.

The Welsh Government is working towards a target of vaccinating the four main priority groups in the population, categorised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), by mid-February.

Sunday's Public Health Wales data showed varying levels of first dose uptake across the priority groups:

Care home residents: 78.4%

Care home staff: 81.9%

Over-80s: 85.3%

Healthcare workers: 113,670

Aged 75-79: 74.8%

Aged 70-74: 50.7%

Coronavirus infections in Wales have fallen to a level which has given the Government "sufficient headroom" to enable a phased return to school for young children, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said on Friday.

Children aged between three and seven will now go back to the classroom on February 22, after the half-term.

However, despite national infection figures recently being described as "encouraging" by deputy chief medical officer Dr Chris Jones, Public Health Wales said there were concerns over incidence rates in the north where some figures were double the national average.

