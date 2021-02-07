Seventy-year-old Pontypool man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 70-year old man from Pontypool has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an elderly woman, police said.

Gwent Police were called to a property in Sebastopol, Pontypool, on Saturday morning where a 74-year-old woman was found dead.

The man remains in police custody.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We're investigating the death of a 74-year-old woman who has been found deceased at a property in Sebastopol, Pontypool, at approximately 9.20am on February 6 2021.

"A 70-year-old man from Pontypool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

"We're not looking for anyone else at this time. Local officers are in the area, to reassure the community and carry out investigations.

"If you have any information that could assist the investigation you can call 101."