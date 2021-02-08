Calls for BAME people in Wales to consider Covid vaccine after 'misinformation' spread about the jab
NHS focus groups are starting today across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan to address 'misinformation' that is being spread about the coronavirus vaccine.
Black, Asian and other minority ethnicity communities across Wales will be accessed as part of the focus groups.
It comes after understanding there is still 'reluctance' from some people and communities to have the jab following false information about the vaccine and its side effects being spread.
Salam Abdul from the Cardiff Bangladeshi Society received his vaccine last week and is trying to raise awareness about the importance of the vaccine.
He says unproven rumours about ingredients and side effects "must stop."
Salam Abdul, Cardiff Bangladeshi Society said: "It's very important...especially for people who have difficulties with different illnesses. I hope you can listen to the message and do some research and get it done"
