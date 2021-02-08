A horse had to be rescued over the weekend after it was stuck neck-deep in muddy bog water and unable to move.RSPCA officers shared images from the dramatic rescue on Anglesey over the weekend where the horse, named Farrah, had got herself stuck in the deep bog water in a muddy field in Garreglefn, Amlwch.Farrah was safely pulled from the bog and was returned to her owner once she was given the all-clear from a vet.

Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA said: “Great rescue and lucky horse - well done to all involved.“A busy (and rather muddy) day after poor Farrah the horse got herself stuck up to her neck in a bog.“We managed to pull her to safety and after a quick vet check, she was pulled to her feet and returned to her worried owner.“Thankfully she was wearing two rugs which helped to retain some body heat while she was in there otherwise it could have been a very different ending.”