Loren Dykes calls time on career after winning 105 caps for Wales

Wales' second most capped player Loren Dykes has retired from professional football.

Dykes, 33, made her Wales debut in 2007 and won 105 caps, second only to Jess Fishlock.

The former Bristol City Women's right-back announced her retirement from club football last July but had continued to make herself available for the national team.

Credit: PA

Dykes said: "I have decided that now is the right time to announce my official retirement from football.

"It has been in the pipeline for quite some time as I have slowly made the transition from player to coach over these past few months.

"I want to fully focus my energy on my development as a coach, with responsibilities at both club and youth national level as I work towards the completion of my UEFA A coaching licence."