Man charged with murder of 74-year-old Pontypool woman Linda Maggs

A man has been charged with the murder of 74-year-old Linda Maggs in Pontypool following her death on Saturday.

Gwent Police says a 70-year-old man from the Cwmbran area has been charged with her murder and will appear at Newport magistrates Court on Monday.

Officers were were called to a property in Sebastopol, Pontypool, on Saturday morning where the 74-year-old was found dead.

Gwent Police said: "We've charged a 70-year-old man with murder following the death of a woman in Pontypool. "74-year-old Linda Maggs was found unresponsive at an address in Sebastopol, at about 9.20am on Saturday, and declared deceased by our colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service."

Local officers were in the area over the weekend to 'reassure the community' following Linda Maggs' death.

Police are urging anyone with information to help assist the investigation by contacting 101.