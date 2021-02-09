There have been a further 351 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 197,021.

Public Health Wales reported another 10 deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,011.

A total of 628,760 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had now been given, an increase of 24,784 from the previous day.

The agency said 3,491 second doses have also been given, an increase of 699.

On Monday, Wales' Health Minister said he wass "deeply sorry" for the country's coronavirus-related deaths as the total reported by its health agency passed 5,000.

Vaughan Gething insisted the Welsh Government had done "everything" it could to avoid deaths from the virus, but acknowledged it wanted to make "even better choices in the future".

Around a half of the deaths are ones reported in the time since the final week of November, making the winter months the deadliest period of the pandemic so far.

The figure, which only takes account of hospital or care home deaths, is lower than the one recorded by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which includes all registered deaths where the virus is suspected or confirmed.

"I'm deeply sorry for every single life that's been lost, every family who's been affected," Mr Gething said.

"Right from the outset of this pandemic, we made a point of recognising that these aren't just numbers, these are people who are loved and valued and leave others behind."

Mr Gething said the Welsh Government had taken "extraordinary measures" to reduce the number of people coming to harm from the virus.