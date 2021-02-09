A third Welsh Ambulance Service worker has died from Covid-19.Alan Haigh, from Cwmduad, Carmarthenshire, worked for the Welsh Ambulance Service for 22 years and was described as a 'popular colleague'.The 59-year-old joined in 1998 and worked for the non-emergency patient transport service in Newquay and Lampeter.In 2008, he became an urgent care assistant, before qualifying as an emergency medical technician, based in Carmarthen, Whitland and Newquay.

Alan was descibed as a 'popular colleague' Credit: Welsh Ambulance Service

Jason Killens, Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Alan Haigh, a popular colleague with more than two decades of service.“Over the years, Alan helped hundreds if not thousands of people, many of whom would not be alive today if it were not for his skill and commitment as a clinician.“Colleagues describe Alan as a ‘full of life’ character who loved to chat.“He was a Manchester United fan and a car enthusiast, as well as a pillar of his community who organised quiz events at his local village hall.“Alan’s loss will be sorely felt by everyone here at Team WAST, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family.

Alan is survived by his wife and two sons Credit: Welsh Ambulance Service

“Our focus now is on supporting his family and bereaved colleagues at this difficult time, many of whom will be at work today and over the coming weeks continuing to provide care for those in need.”Alan, is survived by his wife Sian, sons Ryan, 26, and Colin, 30, and 17-week-old granddaughter Lucy.

